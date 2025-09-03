The Paper: Season 1

When The Office first came to the US, there were concerns that the show wouldn't be as good as the original British version. Some will argue to this day that it isn't, but no one can deny that The Office US is still a quality and memorable comedy television series. It's because of this that you have to give a degree of slack to the spinoff The Paper, an opportunity for this show to find its feet and not instantly be cast aside like so many other projects are these days. Admittedly, this isn't as easy of a thought to stomach when there are also far less well-received modern spinoffs like The Office Australia... The point is, after the opening few episodes you might be tempted to crumple up The Paper and hurl it into the same recycling bin as The Office Australia, but if you give it time and have a little patience, it becomes clear that creators Greg Daniels (who helped adapt The Office for the US) and Michael Koman have an interesting foundation to build upon.

HQ

The Paper is the follow-up to The Office. At the start of the show, we meet the documentary crew who reveal their intention to follow the employees of a struggling Midwestern newspaper known as the Toledo Truth-Teller, and from here on out it's very much the same premise, character archetypes, tone of humour, filming style, pretty much everything you associate with the famed comedy series. Again, that might be enough for many of you to switch off early and regard this as a bit of shameless mockumentary copy. I understand coming to this realisation as the first few episodes are a bit of a challenge to get through as it feels like you're setting out on a journey you're already very familiar with, with waves of deja vu flooding over you like a storm surge. But as the episodes roll on and the characters get more time to develop, The Paper steadily blossoms into something of its own, with storylines and key moments that will make you connect and enjoy the company of the quirky and oddball cast.

But once more it has to be said that the cast are familiar archetypes. Domhnall Gleeson plays the bumbling boss, Ned, a character who is not nearly as inept as Steve Carrell's Michael Scott, but who still has that balance of charm, jealousy, humour, and inability to be a strong leader. Adding to this is the conniving second-in-command, Sabrina Impacciatore's Esmerelda, a ditzy woman who always believes she's the star of the show, and these two are matched up with a more down-to-earth love-interest played by Chelsea Frei, a David Brent-like British boss played by Tim Key, plus a collection of other useless employees that scream weaponised incompetence at every turn. All of these characters are new and are unique, but the dynamic they build when together and many of their narrative threads are familiar to anyone who has seen The Office, especially so when considering Oscar Nunez's involvement as the returning Oscar Martinez.

This is an ad:

With the cast of the Toledo Truth-Teller in place, we get a collection of episodes that revolve around Ned attempting to wrangle this gang to turn a frankly terrible newspaper back into something respectable and worth reading. This leads the cast to take on silly hijinks and tasks that are frankly menial but served up in the light and humorous way that Daniels made iconic for US fans in his version of The Office. And this style, while similar, is frankly hard not to enjoy. It's easy and digestible television that will elicit chuckles here and there, and the infrequent laugh-out-loud moment too, but it's not as rip-roaringly hilarious as The Office, nor as witty and smart as the British original. It's safe and simple, and for ten episodes spanning under five hours of television, it's not actually that bad of an investment of one's time, especially if you've been searching for a new sitcom to kick back and relax with now that the weather is turning once more.

The point is, The Paper isn't exactly special nor is it unmissable television. It doesn't reach the same heights as The Office and definitely lacks in pure creative vision, but here's the kicker... It's still fun and enjoyable television. That's what makes this show so challenging to analyse because every fibre of your being is telling you that resources can be spent on more original and interesting productions, but at the same time there are so many projects that are less entertaining than The Paper, shows that are simply a slog to get through, and this isn't that. Give it a chance, get through the first few episodes, and you'll probably find, like myself, that this show has grown on you. Hopefully this will mean that if it gets a second season, it doesn't have to waste any time in convincing us to accept it and can just jump straight into daft comedy hijinks and emotional moments that pull at your heartstrings. It's hard to bet against Greg Daniels, what else can you say...?