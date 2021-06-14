The Palamute is coming to Monster Hunter Stories 2 via a free update on July 15

During tonight's Capcom E3 conference it was revealed that the Palamute will be arriving in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin via a free update on July 15. This said to be the first of several free content updates coming to the turn-based spin-off.

The Palamute, if you are unaware, is a canine companion that made its debut within Monster Hunter Rise. These are similar to Palicos but players can ride on their backs to more speedily move across the map and they can attack using a blade in their mouths. Looking at the reveal footage, it looks like the Palamute will be able to join your party in Stories 2 and fight alongside you on the battlefield.

The new trailer also revealed that a trial version for Stories 2 will be arriving on June 25 and all progress made can be carried over to the game when it launches on July 9.