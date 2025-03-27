The Oxford dictionary now has a word for a feeling of overwhelming cuteness

HQ

You know when you see a group of puppies, or a kitten doing something stupid, and you get an overwhelming sense of cuteness? There's a word for that now, and it's gigil.

Gigil might still have a red squiggly line under it when I type it in this article, but according to the BBC and the Oxford English dictionary, it is a word, but it's not one that exists within the English language.

Taken from the Tagalog language of the Philippines, gigil is described as "a feeling so intense that it gives us the irresistible urge to tightly clench our hands, grit our teeth, and pinch or squeeze whomever or whatever it is we find so adorable."

Alamak, which is a word used in Singapore and Malaysia to express surprise or outrage, also got added to the dictionary. Perhaps we'll start to see more words adopted from other cultures into our language, just as other nations sometimes use a bit of English expressions here and there.

This is an ad: