The OWCS Champions Clash ended up featuring a $260,000 prize pool

Recently, the Overwatch Champions Series Champions Clash event came to a close, with Crazy Raccoons winning the tournament and securing the trophy and the majority of the prize pool for itself. While we have already reported on that, what was never confirmed was the precise prize pool allocation, as crowdfunding meant that the grand total was yet to be affirmed.

This has now changed as Blizzard has revealed that the total prize pool for the event topped out at $260,000, with Crazy Raccoons heading home with around 40% of that, with $104,000 heading to their bank account.

The remaining $156,000 was distributed to the other seven teams, with Team Falcons getting $52,000, NTMR receiving $26,000, Once Again being handed $20,800, Virtus.pro and Spacestation both getting $15,600, and Al Qadsiah and Team CC rounding out the list with $13,000 each.