The outrageous distance between Premier League and the rest of European leagues on transfer expenses

The summer transfer market has ended, and the differences in expenditure between the English Premier League and the rest of major leagues in Europe (Spanish, French, German, and Italian) is exorbitant. Accounting with last-minute transfers like Aleksander Isak joining Liverpool from Newcastle for a record breaking amount for English football (third most expensive footballer ever at €150m), Premier League clubs have spent an incredible 3,250 billion euros this summer.

That's three times more than the second biggest spender, Italy. In total, this is how much money clubs from each country have spent on new players:



Premier League: €3,250m, £2.824m



Serie A: €1,120m, £973m



Bundesliga: €775m, £673m



LaLiga: €696m, £605m



Ligue 1: €571m, £496m



Liverpool alone spent nearly as much as the entire French football, €489m. Eight of the top ten biggest spenders clubs in Europe are English, with the only exceptions being Real Madrid (€185m on four players) and Atlético de Madrid (€185m on eight players, including the last-minute addition of Nico González from Juventus).

Part of the reason of this unbalance comes from the loss of prestige (Bundesliga has seen way more high profile exits, like Florian Wirtz to Liverpool or Thomas Muller to Vancouver, with the only exception being the transfer of Luis Díaz to Bayern) but, in Spain in particular, LaLiga has much more strict legislation, ensuring a "financial fair play" with expense limits proportional to the club's income, so that no unbalances happen.

That is why many clubs have trouble signing players (including high profile clubs like FC Barcelona, which often cannot legally register their new signings). That's why the signing of Antony to Real Betis was seen as a risky move. In Spain, the expenses made by Liverpool (which purchased the three more expensive players this summer, Isak at €150m, Wirtz at €140, and Hugo Ekitiké at €95m) would likely never happen...