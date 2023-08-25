The Outlast Trials will now land on consoles in early 2024

HQ

Red Barrels has announced that it will be delaying the console versions of its co-op horror title The Outlast Trials. Originally slated to launch at an unconfirmed date in 2023, the game is now planned for an early 2024 release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Within a statement on Steam, Red Barrels updated its fans:

"We are currently actively working on fulfilling a major request: bringing the game to consoles. This means launching on PS5, Xbox S/X, and older gen (PS4/XboxOne), While enabling crossplay with PC. Our aim is to ensure that the unique social experience of The Outlast Trials can be shared across platforms, despite the technical complexity it requires.

Our progress is promising, but we can't provide a console release date or guarantee universal crossplay just yet. Originally targeting 2023, we are now eyeing an early 2024 console release due to the challenges faced by our small team."

Outlast Trials launched on PC this May in Steam Early Access and currently has a 'Very Positive' rating from users. The next major update for the game, which will include a new trial, new MK- challenges, and new cosmetics, is planned to launch this Halloween.