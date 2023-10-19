The Outlast Trials reveals huge new update

HQ

The Outlast Trials has just showcased a new trailer, revealing a new Trial map and more content coming to the game on the 26th of October.

The new map is called the Courthouse. Alongside it, players will see more MK Challenges, Weekly Programs, and a new Halloween event called Program Geister.

Also, improvements to the game will be introduced, including better gameplay for solo players, AI behaviour, and more. In the comments for the trailer, the developers also reconfirmed that the console version of the game is lined up for an early 2024 release.

Will you be playing The Outlast Trials this Halloween?