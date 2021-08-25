English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Outlast Trials

The Outlast Trials receives a brand-new trailer and a revised 2022 release window

It made for one of the most disturbing reveals at this year's Gamescom.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During tonight's Gamescom Open Live showcase we received a brand-new trailer for The Outlast Trials, an upcoming entry in the survival horror franchise that can either be played alone or with up to four players. During this disturbing trailer, we saw creepy walking mannequins, monster-like creatures lurking in the shadows, and many deranged foes trying to hack the player apart.

Another thing that was interesting was that the trailer concluded with a revised release window of 2022. A previous trailer for the game (which is still up on its Steam page) pointed to a 2021 release date, but no delay has been officially announced by Red Barrels.

The Outlast Trials

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy