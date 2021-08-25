The Outlast Trials receives a brand-new trailer and a revised 2022 release window

HQ

During tonight's Gamescom Open Live showcase we received a brand-new trailer for The Outlast Trials, an upcoming entry in the survival horror franchise that can either be played alone or with up to four players. During this disturbing trailer, we saw creepy walking mannequins, monster-like creatures lurking in the shadows, and many deranged foes trying to hack the player apart.

Another thing that was interesting was that the trailer concluded with a revised release window of 2022. A previous trailer for the game (which is still up on its Steam page) pointed to a 2021 release date, but no delay has been officially announced by Red Barrels.