The Outlast Trials is now Gold and ready for release in March

Red Barrels' terrifying first-person experience, The Outlast Trials, finally arrives in its full version on 5 March. The studio has announced that the game has entered Gold, so there will be no more delay in facing the abominations that inhabit the village, alone or in company.

The good news is that, as well as completing its Early Access period, the console versions will also arrive on 5 March, as promised by the developers.

While The Outlast Trials can be enjoyed in single-player mode, in our Early Access review we found the experience much more enjoyable if you have (up to) three other teammates to complete the quests and take on the monsters with.

Are you going to give The Outlast Trials 1.0 a try?