The Outlast Trials enters into Early Access in May

The Outlast Trials has been an interesting game to follow. Over the years, we've seen the game receive a few different delays, which ultimately pushed it out of the planned 2022 launch window in favour of 2023, and now that we're well into the new year, developer Red Barrels has announced just when we can look forward to playing the horror game.

Revealed in a new trailer, we're told that The Outlast Trials will be arriving first as an Early Access title and that it will debut on May 18, 2023. With it being an Early Access project first, this does mean that the game will debut on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), with console versions likely coming when the game fully debuts at an unannounced date in the future.

As for what The Outlast Trials will be about, the game's plot synopsis states: "Set in the height of the Cold War era, players take on the role of test subjects abducted by the shadowy Murkoff Corporation. Imprisoned in a secret Murkoff facility, players will be thrust into a series of physical and mental ordeals, tormented by iconic characters, and challenged alone or in teams to survive with their sanity intact."

We're told to expect further information about available content and pricing in the coming weeks.