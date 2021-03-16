Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds updated to 60FPS for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

The Murder on Eridanos expansion even launches tomorrow.

The Outer Worlds murder/mystery expansion Murder on Eridanos launches tomorrow, and in preparation for that, a new game update has been released. A very pleasant surprise is that for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it enhances the frame rate (no word on Xbox Series S yet). Lot's of users has noticed a boost from 30 to 60FPS, something that surely will make Obsidians RPG a whole lot more nicer to play.

Are you planning on returning to the game when Murder on Eridanos launches tomorrow?

Thanks, Wccftech

