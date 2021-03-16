The Outer Worlds updated to 60FPS for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

You're watching Advertisements

The Outer Worlds murder/mystery expansion Murder on Eridanos launches tomorrow, and in preparation for that, a new game update has been released. A very pleasant surprise is that for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it enhances the frame rate (no word on Xbox Series S yet). Lot's of users has noticed a boost from 30 to 60FPS, something that surely will make Obsidians RPG a whole lot more nicer to play.

Are you planning on returning to the game when Murder on Eridanos launches tomorrow?

Thanks, Wccftech