The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition seems to be heading to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Taiwan's ratings board has classified a new updated version of a 3-year-old space RPG.

Obsidian Entertainment released their space RPG (as in "Fallout in space") The Outer Worlds back in October 2019, and you can read our review about it right here (Nintendo Switch version). Now it seems, that an updated version of the game is heading for modern consoles, meaning PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (and S). PC is also included.

As spotted by VGC, Taiwanese ratings board has given a classification to a game called The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition. It seems likely, that this updated version will include previously released expansions Peril on Gorgon and Murder on Eridanos.

Did you enjoy The Outer Worlds? Of course you did, since it is a great game, right?

The Outer Worlds

