The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is getting review bombed

Turns out it may not have been much of an upgrade after all.

Obisidian took a lot of us by surprise when they announced a new, special edition of The Outer Worlds was coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Now that we have The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, though, players on Steam are saying it's not worth the investment.

According to a lot of reviews on the game's Steam page, the problem lies with its performance. Despite offering a good amount of enhancements from the initial game, on PC it appears the improved look is causing problems even on rigs that exceed the recommended specs.

With The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition also not being a free upgrade from the original game, it seems players are even more annoyed as they've had to pay a fairly premium price for something that is refusing to perform.

Have you tried The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition?

The Outer Worlds

