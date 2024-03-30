The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is free next week on Epic Games Store

HQ

The Epic Games Store has an Easter surprise prepared for its users. From 4th April - 11th April, users can claim The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief for free.

Whilst it has been offered up previously by Epic Games Store, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition is still a nice surprise. Released last year, this version of the game includes all DLC previously released for the sci-fi RPG.

Released in 2014, Thief is a reboot of the well-known stealth series that has been around since the 1990s. Unlike The Outer Worlds, Thief was met with mixed reviews at launch and we haven't seen another entry into the series since