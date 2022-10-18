The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition has pretty much been revealed

HQ

Earlier this month, we reported that The Outer Worlds had been age-rated by the Taiwanese ratings board in a version called Spacer's Choice Edition coming for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

While this version still hasn't been officially announced, these kinds of classifications are seldom wrong, so while we already believed the information was right - now we can firmly say that we are dead certain. The reason is that ESRB (the PEGI equivalent in the US) has also rated The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition. Now the only question is how much this version is improved, if there is any new content and when it will be formally announced.

The Twitter user Idle Sloth also has the new box art for the game to share, which looks legit to us. Are you looking forward to play this magnificent RPG again, this time optimised for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X?