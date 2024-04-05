The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition and Thief are free on Epic

HQ

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition may have already gone up for free on the Epic Games Store, but granted that was on Christmas so a lot of you might not have been checking your PCs at the time.

Now, as a late Easter gift, Epic has given users The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, and Thief as a special double whammy. The 2019 action RPG gave fans a great dose of Obsidian's storytelling in a new sci-fi setting, and the 2014 stealth game saw some glowing reviews when it first released.

Next week, get your gas mask and leather jacket ready, as Epic Games is giving away a cyberpunk action game in Ghostrunner. In the meantime, grab your free games here.