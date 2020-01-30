The Outer Worlds releases for Nintendo Switch in March

Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing game The Outer Worlds gave Obsidian's waiting fans exactly what they wanted. The title has been available to play on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox One since October, but today the publisher Private Division revealed the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the sci-fi RPG.

On March 6, the title will be available digitally and physically on Nintendo's hybrid console. However, according to the manufacturer, even within the physical versions of the game you will find a download code because the game does not fit on the cheap 16 GB cartridges.