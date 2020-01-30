Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds releases for Nintendo Switch in March

Switch players will be able to experience the latest sci-fi RPG from the developers of Fallout: New Vegas in a few weeks.

Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing game The Outer Worlds gave Obsidian's waiting fans exactly what they wanted. The title has been available to play on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox One since October, but today the publisher Private Division revealed the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the sci-fi RPG.

On March 6, the title will be available digitally and physically on Nintendo's hybrid console. However, according to the manufacturer, even within the physical versions of the game you will find a download code because the game does not fit on the cheap 16 GB cartridges.

The Outer WorldsThe Outer Worlds

Related texts

The Outer WorldsScore

The Outer Worlds
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Players who enjoyed Fallout: New Vegas will be blown away by what Obsidian Entertainment has created with this interstellar adventure."



Loading next content