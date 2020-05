You watching Advertisements

June 5 marks the release of Obsidian Entertainment's excellent sci-fi RPG The Outer Worlds for the Nintendo Switch. Judging from what we've seen so far, it will be the same great game as it was for PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One - although at a lower resolution.

Now Obsidian and Private Division have released seven new screenshots from the game, which you can check out below. If you want to know more about the game, we would recommend you check out our review of the game.