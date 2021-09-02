The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos launching for Switch on September 8

HQ

Earlier this year, on March 17, The Outer Worlds expansion Murder on Eridanos was released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It was always known it would be released for the Switch version of the game as well at some point - and now we know when.

Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division have now confirmed that Murder on Eridanos will be released on September 8. Here you get to solve a murder mystery, but you also get other features like new equipment and a raised level cap.

This is the second and also final DLC for the game, as Obsidian has moved on and is now developing the sequel The Outer Worlds 2.