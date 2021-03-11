The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos expansion to launch on March 17

You're watching Advertisements

We've known that The Outer Worlds would be getting its second story DLC for sometime now, but after we recently sat down for a chat with the co-game directors Megan Starks and Tim Cain from Obsidian Entertainment, we can report that The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos will be landing on March 17.

During our interview with the acclaimed developer (that you can check out below), we asked Starks and Cain about the release date, with Starks replying, "March 17, yay. I'm super excited, I've been waiting forever, well not that long, but it feels like it."

Since the Switch version of the game and its expansions have arrived little later than on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Murder on Eridanos will be coming later down the line for the handheld platform, as was the case with the last expansion, The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon.

As March 17 is only a few days away, do you plan on checking out the second major narrative-heavy expansion for The Outer Worlds when it releases?