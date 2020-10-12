The Outer Worlds lands on Steam on October 24

You're watching Advertisements

After being an Epic Game Store exclusive for a year, The Outer Worlds is set to finally launch on Steam later this month on October 24.

The space RPG first launched on PC back in October 2019 and was made available through Xbox's Game Pass for PC, as well as the Microsoft Store.

Its arrival on the platform follows shortly after its first DLC, 'Peril On Gorgon,' which built upon the base game with a new explorable planet, several new weapons, and an increased level cap. You can read our full review of the DLC here.