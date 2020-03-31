Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds just got a release date for Nintendo Switch

It's going to be a busy couple of weeks for Switch owners as Obsidian's RPG lands alongside a wealth of sci-fi titles.

Here's a quick update on The Outer Worlds, the sci-fi RPG by Obsidian Entertainment that launched last year on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as publisher Private Division just reached out with a release date for the Switch version of the game.

If you're looking for some satirical role-playing on the fringes of the civilised galaxy, you'd better mark stardate June 5 on your calendar as that's when the game will land on Nintendo's platform. When it does appear, it'll do so on a cartridge although there'll be a day one patch that requires a 6GB slice of your hard drive.

According to the announcement, the "patch will optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes to provide the employees of Halcyon with the best gameplay experience."

The Outer Worlds will land on Switch around the same time as a number of others, including three Borderlands titles, three BioShock games, Xcom 2, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. If you're rocking a Switch and you're after some sci-fi adventuring, you'll be spoilt for choice in just a few weeks time.

Want to know more about Obsidian's futuristic RPG? Check out our review for our considered opinion, and you can watch us play a couple of hours of the game in the video below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

The Outer WorldsScore

The Outer Worlds
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Players who enjoyed Fallout: New Vegas will be blown away by what Obsidian Entertainment has created with this interstellar adventure."



Loading next content