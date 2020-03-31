The Outer Worlds just got a release date for Nintendo Switch

Here's a quick update on The Outer Worlds, the sci-fi RPG by Obsidian Entertainment that launched last year on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as publisher Private Division just reached out with a release date for the Switch version of the game.

If you're looking for some satirical role-playing on the fringes of the civilised galaxy, you'd better mark stardate June 5 on your calendar as that's when the game will land on Nintendo's platform. When it does appear, it'll do so on a cartridge although there'll be a day one patch that requires a 6GB slice of your hard drive.

According to the announcement, the "patch will optimize gameplay, provide additional hi-res textures, and include other fixes to provide the employees of Halcyon with the best gameplay experience."

The Outer Worlds will land on Switch around the same time as a number of others, including three Borderlands titles, three BioShock games, Xcom 2, and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. If you're rocking a Switch and you're after some sci-fi adventuring, you'll be spoilt for choice in just a few weeks time.

Want to know more about Obsidian's futuristic RPG? Check out our review for our considered opinion, and you can watch us play a couple of hours of the game in the video below.