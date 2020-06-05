Cookies

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is now officially available on Switch

The fantastic RPG by developer Obsidian Entertainment, The Outer Worlds, has officially landed on Switch.

Obsidian Entertainment's sci-fi action-RPG The Outer Worlds has already placed itself high up on many RPG fans' top-lists and while the game was released in October last year for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, there's one format whose fans have had to wait patiently. Now, however, users of that very format can now grab a copy of The Outer Worlds and play the game on the go as it has officially been released for the Switch as of today.

If you haven't heard much about the game prior to the Switch release, The Outer Worlds is an RPG that relies heavily on the players' choices and the consequences of those and thus, branching storylines and multiple endings can be expected by those who venture forth. Helmed by RPG icons Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain and their Obsidian Entertainment, known for the phenomenal Fallout: New Vegas, there's plenty to find in the outer worlds. Check out the trailer below.

The Outer Worlds

