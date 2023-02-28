The Outer Worlds is getting optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

HQ

Private Division has a great surprise (although we technically knew about it) in store for us, as they are launching an improved version of Obsidian Entertainment's brilliant RPG The Outer Worlds for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 7. It's called the Spacer's Choice Edition which "includes the base game and all add-on content", which has also been "remastered with better graphics, improved performance, additional animations, higher-res environments, and more".

There are also other changes like a higher level cap, and if you already have the game and it's two expansions Murder on Eridanos and Peril on Gorgon for PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One - you will be able to upgrade to Spacer's Choice Edition for free.

Sounds like a really good time to visit the six-planet star system Halcyon if you haven't done it already, or perhaps even return for more and play the story differently with vastly improved graphics. Check out the trailer and some screenshots below.