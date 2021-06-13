LIVE
logo hd live | PC Gaming Show
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Outer Worlds 2
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

The Outer Worlds is getting a next-gen sequel

It was teased during Microsoft & Bethesda's E3 conference.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Along with Slime Rancher, another game to get a sequel announced at Microsoft & Bethesda's E3 conference was Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds. The very self-aware teaser poked fun at other gameplay trailers and highlighted the fact that the team had nothing to share other the tile.

No release date was shared for The Outer Worlds 2, but its still exciting to know that a sequel has been green lit and will be on the way in the future. One other interesting detail is that Xbox One was not listed under the game's platforms (these were Xbox Series and PC), so it appears to be purely next-gen experience.

Are you please to hear that the game has received a sequel?

The Outer Worlds 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy