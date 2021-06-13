The Outer Worlds is getting a next-gen sequel

Along with Slime Rancher, another game to get a sequel announced at Microsoft & Bethesda's E3 conference was Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds. The very self-aware teaser poked fun at other gameplay trailers and highlighted the fact that the team had nothing to share other the tile.

No release date was shared for The Outer Worlds 2, but its still exciting to know that a sequel has been green lit and will be on the way in the future. One other interesting detail is that Xbox One was not listed under the game's platforms (these were Xbox Series and PC), so it appears to be purely next-gen experience.

Are you please to hear that the game has received a sequel?