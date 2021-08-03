English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds has now surpassed 4 million copies

1 million of those were sold within the last quarter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

The Outer Worlds has still continued to sell astonishingly well even almost two years after it was first released. Within Take-Two's recent earnings call, it was revealed that the Obsidian developer game has sold over 4 million copies. Surprisingly, 1 million copies (or a quarter of the lifetime sales), according to industry analyst Dom, came from the last quarter.

This large uptick of sales in the last few months we are willing to bet is related to the game's recently revealed sequel. At this year's E3 Obsidian revealed that a follow-up is indeed in the works, but nothing was shown other than a very self-aware teaser. The promise of a sequel likely pushed those who were on the fence to check the original game out.

The Outer Worlds

Thanks, VG24/7.

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy