The Outer Worlds' first DLC Peril on Gorgon lands in September

Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds went over well with fans of the developer as it channelled the best of Fallout: New Vegas and brought it together with new influences and new inspirations in a sci-fi setting. And now, finally, it's getting its first DLC and it's as wacky as ever, by the looks of it.

The DLC is titled Peril on Gorgon brings gamers to new sights and it's set to release on September 9 of this year and apparently "we can trust no one". Take a look at the trailer below.