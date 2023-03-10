Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds devs apologise for the state of the Spacer's Choice Edition

The upgraded version of the game has been panned by PC users.

Yesterday, we reported that the Steam reviews for The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition had plummeted due to poor performance on PC, even with rigs that exceeded the recommended specifications.

In response to the criticism, an Obsidian employee known as ObsidianChris on Reddit has made a post apologising to fans. "I understand how frustrating this can be, and I assure you the team at Private Division is working on getting a patch out as soon as possible," the post reads.

"If you run into any other issues while playing the game," it continues. "Please feel free to submit a support ticket to Private Division. They are the dedicated support for The Outer Worlds, and we're doing our best to funnel all of the information to them, so they can find solutions as quickly as possible."

There's no guarantee on when The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition will improve, but hopefully we can expect a patch or two sometime soon in order to quell the amount of hate coming the game's way.

Have you played The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition?

The Outer Worlds

