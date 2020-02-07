The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3 are selling really well

During the Take-Two earnings call late last night, we got a whole lot of information regarding the company's video game sales, but also confirmation that the publisher actually sold less than expected despite stellar numbers for a lot of its titles.

Two of the bright spots were The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3. The former has now passed two million sold in copies and Take-Two claims that it has "significantly succeeded expectations."

It's worth remembering that The Outer Worlds was also included on Xbox Game Pass from the very first day, and it seems like this did not affect sales much. Company boss Strauss Zelnick made the following comment about this move to GamesIndustry:

"Putting out something on Game Pass in this way was a test. We're gratified that it worked out incredibly well..."

Borderland 3, on the other hand, is doing really well. The game has now almost reached eight million sold games. That's a whole lot faster than Borderlands 2, which needed roughly two years to reach the same figure.

Meanwhile, Take-Two also confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 has been selling like hotcakes and has now passed 29 million sold copies, while GTAV now has sold 120 million units.

Moreover, big-spending online players have helped make the last few months very profitable, with Read Dead Online continuing to improve month after month, and GTA Online enjoying its best quarter ever, no doubt thanks to the Diamond Casino content.