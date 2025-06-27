The Outer Worlds 2 won't allow you to respec your character

HQ

For a number of years now, it's been common in role-playing games to be able to recover all your XP to simply rebuild your character from scratch mid-adventure. In a way, it's convenient because you can change it if you notice something isn't working, but it's also something that allows your character to be a monstrously strong warrior one second, and then lack all strength and become a weakling specialising in healing herbs the next.

There's a bit of debate around this, with some people simply thinking that the choices don't matter when you can change everything at any time, and that it doesn't follow any sort of consistency at all. And we think we have a hunch what Obsidian Entertainment feels on this topic.

In an interview with RPG Site, the creator of The Outer Worlds 2, Brandon Adler, tells us that we will not be allowed to respec our characters. The idea is that you should have to think before you choose something and that choices are permanent:

"We don't allow respec. Lots of people love respec... that is definitely one way you can go about things. I personally want the player to understand their choices are permanent - they matter - and then they think more about their choices. There's a lot of times where you'll see games where they allow infinite respec, and at that point I'm not really role-playing a character, because I'm jumping between -- well my guy is a really great assassin that snipes from long range, and then oh, y'know, now I'm going to be a speech person, then respec again."

This way, Adler believes it will be more role-playing and genuine, where you actually have to consider how you create your character:

"For me, it's not wrong that people like to play like that. But I just like to make sure... Look, if we're going to do The Outer Worlds 2, I want to make sure that the role playing is really strong. I want to make sure that you're building your character and really doubling down - making sure that role-playing comes through the whole experience."

How do you feel about it, is it more authentic not to be able to radically change your character from one second to the next?

The Outer Worlds 2 will be released on October 29 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and it will be included with Game Pass.