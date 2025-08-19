The Outer Worlds 2 shows off companions in new trailer

HQ

The Outer Worlds is a great game. One of its most praised aspects is the world and the characters in it, so it's rather fitting that the trailer debuting in tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live show focused on the sequel's companions.

It must be said that Obsidian doesn't just make fun games. They also know how to make entertaining trailers. I'm not just talking about Ben Schwartz joking about The Outer Worlds 2 definitely launching on the 29th of October as planned because Grand Theft Auto VI got delayed to 2026. Even the trailer itself has a great tone, while also revealing some details about the different characters that will be able to join us on adventures...and that we won't be able to sleep with them this time either.