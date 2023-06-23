The Outer Worlds 2 might end up on PlayStation

HQ

The head of Xbox Studios Matt Booty has said that a "decision has not been made" regarding The Outer Worlds 2 being an Xbox exclusive.

This means the title could come to PlayStation, but considering Obsidian is a part of Xbox Studios, many thought this was unlikely. Now, at a cross-examination during the court case between Microsoft and the FTC over the former's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Matt Booty said that the green team haven't yet decided whether The Outer Worlds 2 will be an exclusive or not.

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced at E3 2021, and while this was after Microsoft acquired Obsidian, it could be the case that work on the game started before then. With it being a sequel too, Xbox may not want to rob PlayStation players of getting to continue the story. Or, it could just be that the more titles Xbox confirms as exclusive, the more the FTC believes it can oppose the Activision Blizzard acquisition on the grounds that it would give Xbox a monopoly within the industry.

Do you think The Outer Worlds 2 should be an Xbox exclusive?