The Outer Worlds 2 launches in late October

HQ

If you had to put one bet on one thing we'd know by the end of the Xbox Games Showcase this year, a firm date on when The Outer Worlds 2 launches would be at the top of many people's lists. Why? Because of the dedicated Direct that is following the main show.

However, jumping the gun a tad, Obsidian has just revealed that the RPG follow-up will be arriving on October 29, 2025, and that like Doom: The Dark Ages recently, the game will be debuting on not just PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles, but also PS5 too.

Arriving as a day one launch on Game Pass, we'll get plenty of additional information relating to the upcoming title in just over an hour's time.