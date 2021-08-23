The Outer Worlds 2 is in a playable state already

HQ

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced at E3 this year with the absolutely funniest trailer of the whole show - and you can check it out yourself above. Judging by the trailer, it sounds like the project has barely even started, but maybe this isn't entirely true, as we've now gotten a sign that it might actually be in a playable state already.

Obsidian's Studio Design Director, Josh Sawyer, tweeted something interesting during the weekend when he listed the last five game he has played. And this was the list:

"Last 5 (released) games I've played:

- Death Trash (Early Access, awesome)

- Hitman: Blood Money (loaded it up and the controls were alien after so long)

- Backbone (cool)

- Pathfinder: Kingmaker (not that far into it)

- Prey (fun but I burned out about 2/3 of the way through)

(unreleased: Avowed, Outer Worlds 2, & my game)"

Although Sawyer later explained "You can't infer where a project is in development just because I said I played it", it's still at least a sign that The Outer Worlds 2 has started to materialise at least in some sense as he gas played it. While we shouldn't expect it next year, we wouldn't rule it out for 2023 or 2024.

...we're also curious what Saywer's own game is, as it's clearly neither the upcoming Avowed or The Outer Worlds 2. Regardless, there seems to be a lot happening over at Obsidian right now, which is always good news.