The Outer Worlds 2 development is finished and you can already pre-load it

Although Obsidian Entertainment has not yet announced that development of The Outer Worlds 2 is complete (although we suspect this will happen within the next few hours, as the Californian developer is probably still asleep at the time of writing), there are many indications that the game has now "gone gold", and in other words, is finished.

We do however notice that the sequel is now available for pre-load on both PC and Xbox (via the Microsoft Store, something that basically always means that the game is finished. It's 77.3 gigabytes for PC and 79.49 gigabytes for Xbox, and we can suspect something similar for PlayStation 5.

Those who were worried that The Outer Worlds 2 would be delayed can now sit back and start the countdown to the launch on October 29, when we will once again get to explore the Arcadia colony and get acquainted with various new factions. Also... Don't forget that the game is included with Game Pass.