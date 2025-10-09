LIVE
      The Outer Worlds 2

      The Outer Worlds 2 designs have joined Xbox Design Lab

      Take the opportunity to create something really sci-fi dapper ahead of the premiere later this month.

      As you know, Xbox Design Lab allows you to create your own Xbox controllers from a near-infinite range of options, including colours, materials, and more. But every now and then, there are also choices with themes from games, and we recently reported that you can make The Witcher and Ninja Gaiden controllers with the service.

      Now, these have been expanded again with The Outer Worlds 2 designs, specifically The Moon Man, and you can use it for both standard controllers and Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers. If you want to craft something cool in time for the release of The Outer Worlds 2 on October 24, quickly head over to this link and get started.

      We gave it a quick try ourselves and thought the motif was well suited for something more colorful, so this is how it turned out.

      The Outer Worlds 2
      The Outher World 2 launches for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and it is included with Game Pass.

