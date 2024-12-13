The Outer Worlds 2 brings you twice as much of what made the original great in 2025

HQ

With the review they put out in the trailer they just released at The Game Awards, two things are clear to us about Obsidian Entertaiment. They love making sequels, and they love adding twice as much of everything that made the first game great.

Twice as many places to visit, twice as many weapons, twice as much action. And improved graphics. And twice as big.

That's a lot of promise, but The Outer Worlds was already a sci-fi gem in its day, and The Outer Worlds 2 will try to raise the bar for the series. Let's hope it doesn't take too long to lock down a release date in 2025, because the calendar is quickly filling up with big names it wouldn't want to be stuck with.