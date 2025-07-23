The Outer Worlds 2 and other upcoming Xbox games will be cheaper than first announced

HQ

Many were furious when the big gaming companies started to reveal that games would cost 70 dollars this console generation, but it seemed like most managed to live with it after a while. Then we started hearing rumblings about Grand Theft Auto VI potentially costing 100 dollars and Nintendo raising the price of its biggest games to 80 dollars, and the uproar started all over again. This time with such a force that one of the latest controversies has conceded to the pressure.

Obsidian reveals that The Outer Worlds 2 will not cost 80 dollars after all, as they've decided to lower it to $69.99. This does in fact not just apply to this game. Microsoft specifies in a press release that all of the big Xbox Game Studios games releasing this year will cost $69.99 at launch. This includes Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, so we won't get to see if an increased price would have hurt one of the world's biggest gaming franchises...at least not this year...

Considering how many lay-offs, studios being shut down and games being cancelled we see these days, do you think games should continue to cost $69.99, or would you be willing to pay $79.99?