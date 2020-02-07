The Outer World for Switch delayed due to coronavirus

Yesterday, we got our first look at what The Outer Worlds will look like on Nintendo Switch. The portable version of the popular RPG by Obsidian was supposed to be just one month away, however, Private Division has had to make the decision to delay the release, pushing the game back due to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The main reason in this instance is that Virtuos, the studio handling the port, hails from China.

"We're delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development", said the publisher on Twitter. In another tweet, they clarified that everybody is ok, but they could not go to the office to do their job, hence the delay.

But there is also good news. In the same message, Private Division added that "we'll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge." While that sounds obvious, previously, the boxed version was supposed to be nothing more than a plastic Switch case with a download code for the game inside.

The new launch date for The Outer Worlds on the hybrid console is still to be confirmed, but you can read our review to find out if it's worth the wait.