Check out the official Avatar: Fire & Ash poster

If you go to the cinema to see Fantastic Four this week, you'll also get a glimpse of the upcoming Avatar, called Fire & Ash. Through Bluesky, it has now been confirmed that a trailer will be shown before the film, and there is also a first movie poster featuring the new character Varang.

Varang is the leader of a Na'vi volcano clan called the Ash People, and we'll see more of her when Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19.

Check out the poster below. How excited are you for part three of the Avatar saga?