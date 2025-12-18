The Oscars will no longer be broadcast on television, moving to YouTube in 2029

HQ

The end of an era is approaching. It is now clear that, starting in 2029, the Oscars will no longer be broadcast on television and will instead be exclusive to YouTube. This was announced by the Academy in a joint statement today, and the new agreement extends until 2033. This means that everything — including the red carpet and official events connected in any way to the Oscars — will instead be streamed live on YouTube.

The Academy's management says that the transition to YouTube will be a way to reach a broader global audience at a time when traditional TV viewing is declining. There are also plans to start offering multiple language options and subtitles to improve accessibility.

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming. The Academy is an international organization, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible — which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community"

What do you think about this change, good or bad?