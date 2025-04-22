The Oscars to make voters watch all nominated movies for their votes to count

HQ

The voting for the Academy Awards has often been rather secretive and mysterious. Apparently, in the past you didn't even need to watch all the films that made the nominees list in order to vote for a winner. That's about to change, however, along with some other rules going forward.

As per AP News, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed that members must now watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round. This comes after a controversial report revealed some Oscar voters hadn't watched Dune: Part Two, finding the film to be too much of a slog, despite it being up for best picture.

Elsewhere in its rule changes, the academy also allowed filmmakers with refugee or asylum status to be represented by a country not their own, which puts less power into the hands of governments on whether a film is submitted. Moreover, regarding the use of AI, the academy now claims that generative technology will neither help nor harm a film's chances of getting nominated.

"The academy and each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award," it said.

What do you think of these changes to the Oscars?