The Oscars 2023 nominees announced

The pandemic and a certain slap might have taken some of the fun out of the Oscars lately, but things have become relatively normal many places these days. That has lead to more movies being made and released, so the biggest news from that industry today is worth paying attention to.

The Academy has revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars, and it's interesting to see how diverse some of the categories are - even if a couple of big ones make me wrinkle my nose. Everything Everywhere All at Once might be an early favourite with its 11 nominations, but Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and more might also walk away with a few statues when Jimmy Kimmel starts the show at 1 AM BST / 2 AM CET on March 13.

Which movies do you think should win, and which ones were snubbed?

Best Picture



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Fabelmans



The Banshees of Inisherin



Top Gun: Maverick



Tár



Elvis



Avatar: The Way of Water



All Quiet on the Western Front



Triangle of Sadness



Women Talking



Best Director



Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once



Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans



Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin



Todd Field for Tár



Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness



Best Actor in a Leading Role



Brendan Fraser in The Whale



Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin



Austin Butler in Elvis



Paul Mescal in Aftersun



Bill Nighy in Living



Best Actress in a Leading Role



Cate Blanchett in Tár



Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once



Ana de Armas in Blonde



Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie



Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans



Best Actor in a Supporting Role



Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once



Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin



Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin



Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway



Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans



Best Actress in a Supporting Role



Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin



Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once



Hong Chau in The Whale



Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Original Screenplay



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Banshees of Inisherin



The Fabelmans



Tár



Triangle of Sadness



Best Adapted Screenplay



Women Talking



All Quiet on the Western Front



Living



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Top Gun: Maverick



Best Production Design



Babylon



Avatar: The Way of Water



Elvis



All Quiet on the Western Front



The Fabelmans



Best Cinematography





All Quiet on the Western Front



Empire of Light



Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths



Elvis



Tár



Best Film Editing



Top Gun: Maverick



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Elvis



The Banshees of Inisherin



Tár



Best Makeup and Hairstyling



The Whale



Elvis



The Batman



All Quiet on the Western Front



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Costume Design



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Elvis



Babylon



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris



Best Sound





Top Gun: Maverick



Avatar: The Way of Water



Elvis



All Quiet on the Western Front



The Batman



Best Visual Effects



Avatar: The Way of Water



Top Gun: Maverick



The Batman



All Quiet on the Western Front



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Original Score





Babylon



The Fabelmans



The Banshees of Inisherin



All Quiet on the Western Front



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Original Song



"Naatu Naatu" i RRR



"Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



"Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick



"Ciao Papa" in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio



"Applause" in Tell It Like a Woman



"This Is a Life" in Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Animated Feature Film





Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio



Turning Red



Marcel the Shell with Shoes On



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish



The Sea Beast



Best Documentary Feature



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed



All That Breathes



Fire of Love



Navalny



A House Made of Splinters



Best International Feature Film



All Quiet on the Western Front



Argentina, 1985



Close



The Quiet Girl



EO



Best Animated Short Film



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse



The Flying Sailor



My Year of Dicks



Ice Merchants



An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Best Documentary Short Subject



The Elephant Whisperers



38 at the Garden



How Do You Measure a Year?



Haulout



The Martha Mitchell Effect



Stranger At the Gate



Best Live Action Short Film