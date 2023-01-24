The Oscars 2023 nominees announced

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Everything Everywhere All at Once can win 11 statues, but All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and more aren't far behind.
The pandemic and a certain slap might have taken some of the fun out of the Oscars lately, but things have become relatively normal many places these days. That has lead to more movies being made and released, so the biggest news from that industry today is worth paying attention to.
The Academy has revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars, and it's interesting to see how diverse some of the categories are - even if a couple of big ones make me wrinkle my nose. Everything Everywhere All at Once might be an early favourite with its 11 nominations, but Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and more might also walk away with a few statues when Jimmy Kimmel starts the show at 1 AM BST / 2 AM CET on March 13.
Which movies do you think should win, and which ones were snubbed?
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
Top Gun: Maverick
Tár
Elvis
Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans
Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field for Tár
Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Austin Butler in Elvis
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway
Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau in The Whale
Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
Babylon
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Fabelmans
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Empire of Light
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Tár
Best Film Editing
Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Banshees of Inisherin
Tár
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale
Elvis
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Babylon
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Original Score
Babylon
The Fabelmans
The Banshees of Inisherin
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Song
"Naatu Naatu" i RRR
"Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick
"Ciao Papa" in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Applause" in Tell It Like a Woman
"This Is a Life" in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Turning Red
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Best Documentary Feature
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
Navalny
A House Made of Splinters
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
The Quiet Girl
EO
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
My Year of Dicks
Ice Merchants
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It