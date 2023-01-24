Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Oscars 2023 nominees announced

Everything Everywhere All at Once can win 11 statues, but All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and more aren't far behind.

HQ

The pandemic and a certain slap might have taken some of the fun out of the Oscars lately, but things have become relatively normal many places these days. That has lead to more movies being made and released, so the biggest news from that industry today is worth paying attention to.

The Academy has revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards aka Oscars, and it's interesting to see how diverse some of the categories are - even if a couple of big ones make me wrinkle my nose. Everything Everywhere All at Once might be an early favourite with its 11 nominations, but Top Gun: Maverick, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans and more might also walk away with a few statues when Jimmy Kimmel starts the show at 1 AM BST / 2 AM CET on March 13.

Which movies do you think should win, and which ones were snubbed?

Best Picture


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Tár

  • Elvis

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Best Director


  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans

  • Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Todd Field for Tár

  • Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Leading Role


  • Brendan Fraser in The Whale

  • Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Austin Butler in Elvis

  • Paul Mescal in Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy in Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role


  • Cate Blanchett in Tár

  • Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Ana de Armas in Blonde

  • Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

  • Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Supporting Role


  • Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

Best Actress in a Supporting Role


  • Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Hong Chau in The Whale

  • Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay


  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay


  • Women Talking

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Living

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design


  • Babylon

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Empire of Light

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

  • Elvis

  • Tár

Best Film Editing


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Elvis

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Tár

Best Makeup and Hairstyling


  • The Whale

  • Elvis

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Costume Design


  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

  • Babylon

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound


  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Elvis

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

Best Visual Effects


  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • The Batman

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Original Score


  • Babylon

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song


  • "Naatu Naatu" i RRR

  • "Lift Me Up" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • "Hold My Hand" in Top Gun: Maverick

  • "Ciao Papa" in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • "Applause" in Tell It Like a Woman

  • "This Is a Life" in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Animated Feature Film


  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

  • Turning Red

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • The Sea Beast

Best Documentary Feature


  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • All That Breathes

  • Fire of Love

  • Navalny

  • A House Made of Splinters

Best International Feature Film


  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • The Quiet Girl

  • EO

Best Animated Short Film


  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • My Year of Dicks

  • Ice Merchants

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Short Subject


  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • 38 at the Garden

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • Haulout

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger At the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film


  • Le Pupille

  • An Irish Goodbye

  • The Red Suitcase

  • Ivalu

  • Night Ride

