The original Xbox controller is back for the 20th anniversary

If you've played Xbox since the very beginning, you surely remember the absolutely huge controller known as The Duke. It was so big that Microsoft actually had to release a smaller variation for the Japanese market called the Controller S - which later became Xbox standard and a design that still resembles what we have today.

Well, three years ago, Hyperkin got the genius idea (?) to re-launch The Duke for Xbox One. While that was a fun move, we have to say it makes a whole lot of more sense when Hyperkin now has announced that they are launching the controller again to celebrate the fact that Xbox is turning 20 years old two months from now.

The new The Duke controller has the original Xbox start-up animation running in an LCD display in the middle of the controller as well as a Share button for screenshots, and it actually has the Black/White buttons (which are also mirrored by LB/RB) intact. It also has a green 20th anniversary branding on the lower right grip, and comes in both a black and white edition.

It launches sometime during Q4, although exact date and pricing is still missing. Do you remember this oddity and what did you think of it?