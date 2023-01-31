Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wednesday (Netflix)

The original Wednesday Addams actress has passed away

Lisa Loring was 64 and 'went peacefully,' according to her daughter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lisa Loring, the actress who originally played Wednesday Addams in the 1977 TV movie Halloween with the New Addams Family, has sadly passed away at the age of 64.

Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress "went peacefully, with both her daughters holding her hands."

Loring played the role of Wednesday Addams for two years, setting the template for live-action portrayals of the character and influencing Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega, who both went on to play the role at later dates.

Wednesday (Netflix)

Related texts



Loading next content