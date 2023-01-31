The original Wednesday Addams actress has passed away

HQ

Lisa Loring, the actress who originally played Wednesday Addams in the 1977 TV movie Halloween with the New Addams Family, has sadly passed away at the age of 64.

Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress "went peacefully, with both her daughters holding her hands."

Loring played the role of Wednesday Addams for two years, setting the template for live-action portrayals of the character and influencing Christina Ricci and Jenna Ortega, who both went on to play the role at later dates.