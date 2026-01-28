The original WarioWare soundtrack is now available with Nintendo Music

HQ

Unfortunately, the WarioWare series has lost some of its appeal in recent years, as Nintendo seems to have forgotten what made the series so incredibly good: lightning-fast microgames lasting just a few seconds each, which you were bombarded with at machine-gun pace.

The later titles have often focused on a variety of stances that you must adopt before each event, as well as motion-sensitive controls that have not always functioned as well as one might hope. The series' arguably best game is often considered to be WarioWare Inc.: Mega Party Games for Gamecube, which in turn is based on a Game Boy Advance original (the difference being that there are a number of incredibly fun multiplayer modes for Gamecube) called WarioWare Inc.: Minigame Mania.

The latter is actually available to enjoy via the Switch Online subscription, and now you can also listen to the music from it. Nintendo has announced that they have added the WarioWare Inc.: Minigame Mania soundtrack to their Nintendo Music app. Now you may be wondering if it won't be a bit overwhelming considering the game's 200 or so different microgames and a bunch of other stuff - and that's a reasonable concern.

But the fact is that everything is included, with no less than 356 songs spread over two hours and fifteen minutes. If you subscribe to Nintendo Music, just start listening, or perhaps even better, play the game yourself.