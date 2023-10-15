Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The original Warhammer 40,000 rulebook is being reprinted

The rulebook will be available via print-on-demand for just over a week.

Warhammer 40,000 is currently in its 10th edition. Since its first release in 1987, the tabletop wargame has changed massively. In the past, it was more of an RPG, with a game master being needed to oversee the gory events taking place in the grimdark far future.

Announced at the bottom of new releases, Games Workshop revealed that it is bringing back the 1987 rulebook for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. You can order the rulebook from now until the 23rd of October, with orders being mailed within 180 days of the ordering window closing.

There are some key differences between the older version and current release, but it seems that this is mostly an item for collectors, who want to have the nostalgic art and rules sitting proudly next to their modern miniatures and codexes.

Would you play a game of OG Warhammer 40,000?

