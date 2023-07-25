Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The original TMNT series will soon be available on Paramount+.

Paramount and Nickelodeon have secured the rights for the show.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The classic 1987 series about the now well-established Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been acquired by Nickelodeon. This according to series creator Kevin Eastman who recently revealed the acquisition during San Diego Comic-Con.

The deal means that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will begin streaming via Paramount+ as well as airing on Nickelodeon's various TV channels in the future. During a panel discussion following the reveal, it was also made clear that the deal involves all 193 episodes.

Will you be watching them?

The original TMNT series will soon be available on Paramount+.

Thanks, Deadline.



Loading next content