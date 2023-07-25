The original TMNT series will soon be available on Paramount+.

HQ

The classic 1987 series about the now well-established Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been acquired by Nickelodeon. This according to series creator Kevin Eastman who recently revealed the acquisition during San Diego Comic-Con.

The deal means that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will begin streaming via Paramount+ as well as airing on Nickelodeon's various TV channels in the future. During a panel discussion following the reveal, it was also made clear that the deal involves all 193 episodes.

Will you be watching them?

Thanks, Deadline.