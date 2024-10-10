The original The Last Ninja is getting a HD version

HQ

As we previously reported, The Last Ninja is coming back thanks to a Kickstarter fundraiser for The Last Ninja Collection. It contains all the games in the series as well as more classics (not least International Karate) from System 3, and some other goodies.

The fundraising was extremely fast and in just 37 minutes the goal was reached, after which System 3 continuously added stretch goals. The latest was yesterday when they wrote "we have until 10 AM tomorrow morning to reach our new stretch goal of £150,000 to start concept work on an HD version of Last Ninja 1".

And... now that time has passed and the campaign has ended, and the goal was reached, pleasantly enough. This means System 3 will start working on a HD version of the 1987 classic The Last Ninja.

Even though the campaign is over, you can still secure your game (coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and there are physical copies) here, as "you can still Late Pledge for available rewards". How long this opportunity will last we don't know, but note that in addition to the game there is also a lot of fun The Last Ninja merchandise to grab, such as posters, mugs, mouse pads, T-shirts and more.

We're guessing it'll be at least a year before we see any sign of life from the HD version of The Last Ninja, but at least we know it's coming.