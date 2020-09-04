The original Super Mario All-Stars joins the Nintendo Online catalogue

You're watching Advertisements

The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct sure did pack in a lot of announcements for a 16-minute presentation. Due to this, some of the "smaller" announcements were likely overshadowed by news, such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars being revealed. Something that was mentioned just briefly was that Super Mario All-Stars (SNES) would be coming to the Nintendo Online library right after the presentation itself.

Nintendo Online members do already have all of the games compiled here within the NES catalogue, but the collection does seriously shake things up from a visual perspective. These are pretty much fully-fledged remakes of the original titles, so they are worth checking out if you have only played the originals themselves.

Super Mario All-Stars joins the growing catalogue of Nintendo Online games after Donkey County, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and The Immortal were added in July.